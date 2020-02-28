Home

Gloria Jean Gerber, 74, passed away February 26, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, she was well known as a designer of unique handbags and jewelry. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Gerber. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Edgemon; her granddaughter, Vanessa Reiss and her grandson, James Reiss. She has an interactive online memorial at gloriagerber.forevermissed.com. Her handmade jewelry and handbag collection is available for purchase at The Akrona Gallery in Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
