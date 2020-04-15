|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Gloria Jean Sines, 72, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away quietly and peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by family who completely loved her to the end of the earth. Gloria was born on April 11th, 1948 to the late Betty and Eugene (Bud) Gosser. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Gosser; aunts, Helen Gosser and Eileen Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 52 years, Richard; children - Tami (Jason) Michalak, Julie (James) Stopka, and Michael (Kimberly) Sines; as well as four beautiful grandchildren - Ryan, Hannah, Tristan, and Landon - who had brought her more joy than anyone could imagine. She also leaves behind her Uncle Red and Aunt Lucille, as well as cousins that always considered Gloria a sister, Jeanne, Cheryl, Chrystal, Debbie, and Karen (deceased); as well as her closest friends, Bonnie Bogdan and Patricia Magyar. She is also survived by her special cousins, Gary, Diane, Tera, and Amy Canter. Gloria was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Gloria worked part-time at Country Place nursing home for several years as a Dietary Aide while her children were in school, but her favorite "job" in life was being a loving mother, who always made each of her children feel special. Gloria had so much happiness and joy in her body and soul, and nothing made her more joyful than seeing her family and friends happy. Although her illnesses limited the places she could visit, her passions in life were to travel with her brother, Gary, to the mountains and "Amish country" as well as attending her children's events with her husband. Gloria's laugh was infectious, and when she was happy, so was everyone around her. We know that she'll be watching from above when her beloved Tribe finally wins the World Series! Gloria was a true warrior, having battled numerous illnesses and diseases for the past 40 years, fighting through pain for a very long time. She never felt sorry for herself, and was a great role model, always telling her children and grandchildren that life can always be worse; to be grateful. Gloria was one of the most humble people you would every meet; growing up, she had a saying that her children were taught..."you are as good as everyone else, and no better". She always wanted us to be caring, compassionate, and empathetic towards others. She had a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed by many. Her family would like to thank Cleveland Clinic/Akron General Hospice for keeping her out of pain as well as the large number of friends and family members who have reached out for love and peace during her final days. Our family would like everyone to know how much you're appreciated, and it clearly shows the amount of love that existed for our Mother and our family. With Covid-19 existing at this time, we will have a memorial service/mass this summer for all family and friends, in honor of Gloria's memory. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020