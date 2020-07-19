92, passed away July 5, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Howard and Lillian Grugle, and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for over 65 years until she relocated to Brandon, Florida. Gloria was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary, B.P.O.E. 1923 and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed life and lived it to the absolute fullest. She is survived by her sisters Dorothy Klazko and Laura Lowe-Graham (David), daughters: Dianna D'Angelo and Wendelyn Smith (Alan); sons, William D. Doubledee, Jr., Bradley W. Doubledee; adopted sons: Jack Alexander and Chuck Tortora; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The family extends special recognition and thanks to her adopted daughter, Dru Fiola. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at B.P.O.E. 1923, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. SouthernFuneralCare.com
