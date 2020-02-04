|
TOGETHER AGAIN Gloria M. Finney, 86, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. A resident of Norton for over 25 years, she retired from Wichita General Hospital as a Dietary Supervisor. Gloria was a devout Christian and a member of Barberton First Church of Christ. She is now reunited with her husband of 52 years, Ralph A. Finney. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Terry) Ware and Debra Parsons; grandchildren, Christal Stroud, Sean (Renee), Brian (Jennifer) and Lori Burns; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; 33 foster children; brother, Charles Reeves; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria's funeral service will be held Friday, February 7th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Rex Reeves officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020