1/
Gloria M. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria M Miller 94 years, formerly of Firestone Park, went home to be with her Lord, on October 24, 2020 A life resident of the area, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Louie, she is survived by her son, Jeffery Miller; daughter, Kari Phillips; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a host of friends, She was a member of Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, Akron Story League, and Quilters & Angels, Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2020 at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S Firestone Blvd. where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Rev Francie Fischer officiating. Burial on Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. For those that wish memorial contributions may be made to the church in Gloria's honor. Full obituary on Tuesday.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved