Gloria M Miller 94 years, formerly of Firestone Park, went home to be with her Lord, on October 24, 2020 A life resident of the area, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Louie, she is survived by her son, Jeffery Miller; daughter, Kari Phillips; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a host of friends, She was a member of Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, Akron Story League, and Quilters & Angels, Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2020 at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S Firestone Blvd. where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Rev Francie Fischer officiating. Burial on Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. For those that wish memorial contributions may be made to the church in Gloria's honor. Full obituary on Tuesday.