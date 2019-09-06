|
|
Gloria M. (Hoskins) Woods (Rataj) Gloria M. (Hoskins) Woods (nee Rataj), 90, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born September 30, 1928 in Barberton and lived in Kenmore most of her life. Gloria retired as a nurse's aide and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed sewing and truly loved cats and dogs. Preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Joe Rataj; sister, Sr. Grace Ann (Agnes Rataj); husband, Jim Woods and granddaughter, Dawn Hoskins. Survived by her children, Linda (Ron) Foster, Jerry (Kate) Hoskins, Diane (Roy) Avery, Tom (Bonnie) Hoskins and Mark Hoskins; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, David Rataj; along with other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, September 9th at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St., S.W., Akron 44314 with Fr. Michael Smith, celebrant and Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Gloria's family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Paws and Prayers at www.pawsandprayers.org/
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019