) July 6, 1926 October 24, 2020 The last member of the Firestone Park Angels' club, found her wings. Gloria May Miller joined her Lord and Savior. She was His good and faithful servant. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis. She is survived by children, Jeff (Wendy) Miller, Kari-lyn (Tony) Phillips; grandchildren, Jeff (Kim) Solosky, Lori (Bart) Eggert, Ryan (Laura) Miller, Megan (Jason) Arata, Chelsey (Bryan) Chenoweth; great grandchildren, Parker, Lily, Finley, Oliver and Charlie; dear sister, Patricia Hawkins and sister-in-law, Ruth Bair. Gloria, a proud member of the Akron Story League, Quilters guild, accomplished chef and prolific artist, regarded her greatest achievement in sharing her love for her family. "You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is heaven." Matthew 5: 14-16. Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating. Interment will be held 2:30 Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio 44270. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the church in Gloria's name. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family. Messages and memories of Gloria can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
.