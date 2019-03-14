Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Gloria N. Fitzgerald

Gloria N. Fitzgerald Obituary
Gloria N.

Fitzgerald (nee Shiwanov)

Gloria N. Fitzgerald, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2019.

Born and raised in the Republic of Panama, Gloria came to the United States in 1946 to marry George J. Fitzgerald Jr. She was a very active person who loved learning new things. Gloria was always busy doing for others. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and using her computer. Above all, Gloria loved God, her family and her friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, George in 2001; son, George J. Fitzgerald in 1994; and brother, Ernest Shiwanov; Gloria is survived by daughter, Gloria (David) Murphy; grandsons, Brian A. Murphy (Tara Freday) and Christopher D. Murphy; sister-in-law, Laura Shiwanov; nephew, Ernest Shiwanov; nieces, Laurie, Luz (Dan) Culp and their children, Elizabeth and Andrew.

Funeral service will be held Friday, 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 and Cleveland Ave.), with Chaplain Billie Kremer officiating. Burial will follow at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery in Cleveland. Family and friends will be received prior to the service on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
