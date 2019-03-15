|
|
Gloria N.
Fitzgerald
(nee Shiwanov)
Gloria N. Fitzgerald, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be held TODAY (Friday), 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) with Chaplain Billie Kremer officiating. Burial will follow at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery in Cleveland. Family and friends will be received prior to the service TODAY (Friday), from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home.
(Hopkins Lawver,
UNIONTOWN,
330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2019