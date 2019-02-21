|
Gloria R. Barnes
Gloria R. Barnes, 85, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 and is now together again with her husband, Bruce "Bud" Barnes who passed away in 2011. She was born in Akron and was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Gloria was also preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Rose (Samuels) Lamb. She is survived by her children, Steve (Barb) Barnes and Lori (Robert) Bracey; sisters, Delores Ellinger and Merlene (James) Bush; grandchildren, Brea Davis and Tarah (John) Morrow; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Makenna and Kamden. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron, Ohio 44312. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Fr. Michael Williamson officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. There are no calling hours. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019