|
|
Gloria Stover Strong WADSWORTH -- Gloria Stover Strong passed away early Wednesday morning, October 3rd, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on October 14, 1932 to the late Greg and Martha Stover. She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1950, and was married for 64 years to the love of her life George Strong. Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother, and overall a loving, giving person. She loved gardening and working in her yard. She enjoyed sports, especially baseball, which is where she met George. She was a stay at home mom until all of her children were grown up. She then worked at Fisher Big Wheel for three years. In 1981, she moved to Port Allegany, PA where she lived until 2015. As a member of First Presbyterian Church she served as a deacon and elder. She was employed by Highlands Senior Service for 15 years as a teacher aide for special education students. She is survived by Teresa (Ted) Good, George (Lesa) Strong, Robert (Sandra) Strong, Vicki (Rick) Fleming and Hugh Strong. Also, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Strong, and her two sisters Cheryl Dotson and Beverly Vollman. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western National Reserve Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH. Please meet at the welcome center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to . Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRsopert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019