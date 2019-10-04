Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Ohio Western National Reserve Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd.
Seville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Strong


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Strong Obituary
Gloria Stover Strong WADSWORTH -- Gloria Stover Strong passed away early Wednesday morning, October 3rd, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on October 14, 1932 to the late Greg and Martha Stover. She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1950, and was married for 64 years to the love of her life George Strong. Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother, and overall a loving, giving person. She loved gardening and working in her yard. She enjoyed sports, especially baseball, which is where she met George. She was a stay at home mom until all of her children were grown up. She then worked at Fisher Big Wheel for three years. In 1981, she moved to Port Allegany, PA where she lived until 2015. As a member of First Presbyterian Church she served as a deacon and elder. She was employed by Highlands Senior Service for 15 years as a teacher aide for special education students. She is survived by Teresa (Ted) Good, George (Lesa) Strong, Robert (Sandra) Strong, Vicki (Rick) Fleming and Hugh Strong. Also, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Strong, and her two sisters Cheryl Dotson and Beverly Vollman. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western National Reserve Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH. Please meet at the welcome center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to . Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRsopert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now