Gloria Sue Schwertfeger, age 79, passed away October 31, 2020 due to Alzheimer's. Born September 14, 1941 in Powellton, West Virginia to Irving Williams and Pauline Hartwell, Sue married the love of her life, Theodore R. Schwertfeger on November 25, 1961. Together they were show stoppers. A beautiful pair on and off the dance floor, bowling alleys, card parties, church choir, golf courses, and the best parents three kids could ever have. Sue loved her family more than life. She gave constantly of herself. She worked the same way she lived, putting people first, being kind, helping others and working hard. She was the kindest soul, never to utter a bad word of anyone, she carried herself as a true lady always. Sue is survived by her husband Ted Schwertfeger, son Ted Schwertfeger II, daughter Eileen Wess and son-in-law Lynn Wess; grandchildren Ted Schwertfeger III, Josh Schwertfeger, Lindsay Green, Parker Green, Bannon Pouncey, Spencer Wess and Conner Wess; plus eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She joyful joins her daughter Christine on golden streets in heaven. Respecting Sue's wishes, there will be no service.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store