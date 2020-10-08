Gloriana Perren, 90, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home. She went home to be with her sweet Savior whom she loved and served her entire life. Gloriana was born October 24, 1929 to Walter and Frances (Fixary) Fricke in Akron and had been an Akron resident most of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Norman in 1978 and her brother Walter Fricke in 2017. She is survived by her children Kim Perren and Renee (Eric) Mizner; grandchildren Gabrielle (Tony) Morgano, Annie Mizner, Katie Mizner and Tyler Perren; great grandson Noah Morgano; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. Special thanks to her precious niece Patty (Glenn) Triplett. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment, Greenlawn Memorial Park. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920.