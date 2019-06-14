Glyn M. Parker



Glyn Milon Parker, age 77, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away on June 5th, 2019 after a brief illness. We mourn the loss of a loving father, brother, friend, and educator, who had a zest for life and a love of adventure. Born in Warren, AR, Glyn moved to Akron, OH at an early age. He graduated from Central High School. Glyn worked his way through college on the factory floor at Goodyear Tire and Rubber and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from The University of Akron. Later in life, he earned a Master's Degree in Biology. Glyn had a 44-year career educating youth in mathematics, chemistry, and physics. He taught in the Akron Public Schools for 29 years, primarily at Firestone High School. Afterwards, he taught in parochial schools for 15 years, primarily at Walsh Jesuit High School. A respected teacher, mentor, and coach, Glyn had a positive impact on the lives of so many young people. He especially loved teaching physics. His ingenuity in conducting science experiments gained the admiration and respect of his students, many of whom became life-long friends. Glyn retired from teaching in 2010 and subsequently bought a residence in Florida near his son Jonathon and his family. He balanced his retirement between Ohio and Florida, spending quality time with family and friends. He also loved to travel, visiting scenic wonders and bustling cities all over the USA. He was preceded in death by his wife Caroline Parker, his high school sweetheart, to whom he was married for 46 years. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Walker, his grandson James Parker, and his friend Herman Rushin. He is survived by his sisters, Christie (George) Slough of Akron and Frances (Douglas) Miller of Massillon; his brother, David (Deborah) Parker of Vacaville, CA. His son Jonathon and daughter-in-law Ann live in Tampa, FL. Glyn's loving grandchildren are Benjamin, Margaret, and Samuel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 17th at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio (330-535-9186). Family and friends may visit during the two hours prior to the service. A brief ceremony and interment will occur at Hillside Memorial Park after the funeral service. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary