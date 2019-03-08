Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Resources
More Obituaries for Glynn Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynn H. Knight

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glynn H. Knight Obituary
Glynn H. Knight

Glynn H. Knight, 79, passed away at his home on February 28, 2019.

He was born in Decherd, Tennessee to Loranzy D. and Caldonia (nee Hill) Knight and after 40 years of service he retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. Glynn was known for his generosity and would stop what he was doing if someone needed his help day or night. He had a great passion for hunting, fishing, boating, traveling and painting, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and never missed an opportunity to brag about his grandkids. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his ability to tell a good story or joke. Music was a great passion; he enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.

Mr. Knight is preceded in death by sister, Hilda and brother, James.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Scott) Watchel; son, Ryan

(Melissa) Knight; grandchildren, Courtney Testa, Katie, Emily, Hope, Danielle Knight and loving companion of 14 years, Nancy Stauffer. Glynn is also survived by his brother, Don (Janet) Knight and many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received Sunday, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Masonic service will be held at 3:45 p.m. immediately followed by memorial funeral service with Michael Greenwell officiating and Army military honors.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now