Glynn H. Knight



Glynn H. Knight, 79, passed away at his home on February 28, 2019.



He was born in Decherd, Tennessee to Loranzy D. and Caldonia (nee Hill) Knight and after 40 years of service he retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. Glynn was known for his generosity and would stop what he was doing if someone needed his help day or night. He had a great passion for hunting, fishing, boating, traveling and painting, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and never missed an opportunity to brag about his grandkids. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his ability to tell a good story or joke. Music was a great passion; he enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.



Mr. Knight is preceded in death by sister, Hilda and brother, James.



He is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Scott) Watchel; son, Ryan



(Melissa) Knight; grandchildren, Courtney Testa, Katie, Emily, Hope, Danielle Knight and loving companion of 14 years, Nancy Stauffer. Glynn is also survived by his brother, Don (Janet) Knight and many loving nieces and nephews.



Family and friends will be received Sunday, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Masonic service will be held at 3:45 p.m. immediately followed by memorial funeral service with Michael Greenwell officiating and Army military honors. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary