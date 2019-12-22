|
Goldie Dorothy Hicks, 102, passed away Dec. 13, 2019 in Marshall, MN. Goldie was born in Akron, OH on Jan 31, 1917 to Adam and Mary Klein. She was a 1934 graduate of Garfield High School. In 1941, she married Dale Hicks and after his army service they moved to North Hill where they raised two daughters. Goldie enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida with Dale until his death in 1988. She loved reading, sewing, baking, crossword puzzles and worked for 22 years as a secretary and bookkeeper. While in Akron, she was a member of Billow Chapter OES, North Hill AARP, Forest Hill PTA, and a Girl Scout Leader and attended Redeemer United Methodist Church. She moved to Marshall in 1999 to be near her daughter. Goldie was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dale; brother, Everett Klein; and sisters, Irene Hollabaugh and Ada Gainer. She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Nelsen Lanpher of Akron and Francine (Michael) Martin of Marshall; grandchildren, Brian (Johanna) Nelsen , Sara (Chris) Hammond, Drew Martin and Kyle (Lindsey) Martin; great grandchildren, Zachary Nelsen , Jacob Nelsen , Emily (Neil) Kurtz, Derek Zerbe and Maverick Martin; nephews, Lynn Hollabaugh, James Klein; and niece, Claudia Klein. Private services will be held at a later date. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Goldie's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019