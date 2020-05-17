Goldie Gross (nee: Knight), age 83, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Wadsworth, Ohio went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. Goldie was born on October 15, 1936 in Holstead, WV to Lena and Mack Knight. Preceded in death by her parents, several siblings and her loving husband of 60 years, Earnie. Goldie is survived by her son, Gerry (Beverly) Gross; daughter, Diann Sue (Eric) Wood; treasured twin grandsons, Eric (Samantha) and Kyle (Katlyn) Gross and several siblings. Private services for the immediate family will take place at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, Wadsworth. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.