Goldie Gross
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Goldie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goldie Gross (nee: Knight), age 83, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Wadsworth, Ohio went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. Goldie was born on October 15, 1936 in Holstead, WV to Lena and Mack Knight. Preceded in death by her parents, several siblings and her loving husband of 60 years, Earnie. Goldie is survived by her son, Gerry (Beverly) Gross; daughter, Diann Sue (Eric) Wood; treasured twin grandsons, Eric (Samantha) and Kyle (Katlyn) Gross and several siblings. Private services for the immediate family will take place at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, Wadsworth. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Wadsworth
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-335-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved