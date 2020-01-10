Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Goldie Jean Smith

Goldie Jean Smith Obituary
"Strength and honor are her clothing, and she shall rejoice in time to come" Proverbs 31:25 Goldie Smith has passed from this life to her eternal life in heaven with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on January 7, 2020 at the age of 90. She was reunited with loved ones including, her husband, parents, siblings, and many friends. She leaves behind Goldie (Tom), Morgart, Robert (Paulette) Smith, Gwen (Dan) Owens, Cynthia (Fred) Parks, Tenna (Patrick) Neitz and Timothy (Csilla) Smith. She also leaves her brother, Robert (Clara) Taylor, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 on Saturday, January 11th, and Sunday the 12th from 1 to 2 with a 2:00 p.m. service at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305, (330) 535-9186. There will be no graveside service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
