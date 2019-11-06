|
|
) TOGETHER AGAIN BARBERTON ---Goldie Marie Kamenar (nee Racz), age 98, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 4 with her loving family at her side. Goldie was born in Johnstown, PA, January 19, 1921, the only child of Hungarian immigrant parents. She grew up in Akron, OH where she learned to be a proficient pianist and played at an Akron radio station featuring Hungarian programming. In 1938, Goldie won the "Queen of All Nations" trophy at the annual festival of various nationalities held at Summit Beach Park in Akron. She was dressed in a traditional Hungarian costume. She met her future husband, Frank Edward Kamenar, also of Hungarian immigrant parents, at his family's picnic grounds in Barberton which hosted many ethnic picnics and festivals over the years. A year after graduating from South High School, she married Frank in 1940 and lived the rest of her life in Barberton where she and her husband raised seven children. Her husband became a realtor and then owner of Kamenar Realty in Barberton. A devout Catholic, Goldie was a parishioner of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a member of the St. Elizabeth Altar Society, a lifetime member of the Third Order of St. Francis (Secular) and a current parishioner of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Barberton. Goldie helped the WWII effort working as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Goodyear Aircraft. After raising her children, Goldie went to work for the Barberton School system in food services for 14 years until her retirement. Goldie was an excellent cook, specializing in Hungarian cuisine. Her chicken paprikash recipe was featured in the New York Metropolitan Opera Cookbook. Goldie was an avid reader with special interests in Central European and Catholic history, biographies and current world affairs. She instilled a love for learning and reading in her children with frequent trips to the Barberton Public Library. She continued to play the piano at home, and encouraged her children to take music lessons, ranging from the accordion to the violin. Goldie and her husband helped Hungarian refugees settle in the local area after the Hungarian revolution of 1956. Being bilingual, Goldie volunteered to teach English to the refugees. She was a past member of the American Hungarian Federation and encouraged Hungarian traditions in her children by having them participate in traditional Hungarian dances such as the Harvest Festivals at the Kamenar Picnic Grounds and, the Grape Festivals at Holy Trinity Church. Above all, Goldie was a devoted wife to her husband Frank and a loving mother to her children. Her life was dedicated to her faith and her family. Goldie was preceded in death by her parents, Marie (nee Hurcsik) Racz and Louis Racz; her loving husband, Frank Edward; son-in-law Alex Taragan; and her very dear lifelong friend, Elsie Stavarz. Goldie is survived by her seven children: Joan Marie Taragan of Boynton, Beach, FL, Frank Thomas (Mary Jean) Kamenar of Colts Neck, NJ, Mary Ellen (Joseph) Sullivan of Rye Brook, NY, Paul (Sue) Kamenar of Chevy Chase, MD, Elizabeth Kamenar, M.D. of Fairlawn, OH, Teresa Kamenar of Barberton, OH and Joseph (Evlin) Kamenar of Fairlawn, OH; her seven grandchildren: Frank Stephen Kamenar, David Kamenar, Lisa Marie Kamenar Venafro, Daniel (Mary) Sullivan, Karen (Kevin) O'Hara, Susan Kamenar and Alice Marie (Klas) Svensson; and her nine great-grandchildren: Jacob, Isabella, Andrew, Luke, Dane, Grace, Declan, Patrick, and Kiera. Goldie's unwavering faith helped her face all of her physical challenges in her later years with grace, hope, courage and dignity. She continuously displayed loving concern and appreciation for her family, friends and all those who participated in her care including Fr. Robert Jackson and the Eucharistic ministers from Prince of Peace Church. We have all been blessed by Goldie's selfless love, spirit, intellect and compassion and will miss her very much. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8 between 5 to 8 p.m. at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Goldie's name to the Prince of Peace Church. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019