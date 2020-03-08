|
Gordon E. "Gordy" Ebert, 90, of Tuscarwas Twp. died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Gordon was born December 18, 1929 in Akron to the late Edwin Donald and Mildred (Taylor) Ebert. He served in the U.S. Navy, was a member of VFW# 9795, Canal Fulton and was a former policeman in Canal Fulton. Gordon retired as an electrician with the Ford Motor Co. and was a member of Local #542 UAW. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; stepsons, Tony and Robert Eibel and brother, Jim Ebert. Gordy is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Paul) Garn and son, Rodney (Christine) Ebert; stepchildren, Mary, Albert (Lucy), Steve and Jane Eibel; grandchildren, Chad (Dawn) Ebert, Tiffany (Terry) Sterner and Taylor (Patrick) Lacey; great grandchildren, Kaden, Mason, Brynna, Antonio, Hunter and Liam; mother of his children, Lois; numerous step-grandchildren and companion, Elaine Boak. Funeral service WEDNESDAY, 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton with Chuck Davis officiating. Entombment with military honors at Calvary Cemetery, Massillon. Friends may call at the funeral home TUESDAY 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave., Canton, OH 44718. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020