Gordon H. Hinkle age 87, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born in Akron Ohio, June 28, 1932 to Emerald and Olive. Gordon lived all his life in the Akron Area. Gordon Attended Cuyahoga Falls High School and two years at Akron University. Gordon spent three and 1/2 years in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Gordon worked for 18 years at K.T. Salem in Cleveland as General Manager. Also, for AW Stadler and Darling International until retirement in 1997. During this period, he went through the ranks of the National Rendering Association, where he reached president. After retirement, Gordon volunteered with Akron General Hospital for 14 years. During this period, he traveled four times to Peru as a volunteer medical missionary. Gordon also worked part time at Sam's Club as a food demonstrator making many friends for seven years. He was a Eucharistic minister at St. Hilary Catholic Church for many years. Gordon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Anna Mae (nee Maroon), and several beloved sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws. Gordon is survived by his daughter, Kimberly, son-in-law, John Ginley and grandson John Gordon (Ally) who was the star in his eye. Gordon is also survived by his sister Cherylyn Lambert, many special nieces and nephews and many dear friends all who he cherished. A special thank you to Deborah for her loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to Boys Town or The Shriners Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, February 5 at 11 a.m. in St. Hilary Church, 2750 W Market St. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the Rose Hill Funeral Home Tuesday from 4 - 7 pm. www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020