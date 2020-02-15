|
|
Gordon H. Young, 92, passed away following a brief illness. He was born in Kirtland, Ohio on May 16, 1927. Upon graduation from Cleveland Heights High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, stationed at Pearl Harbor, attached to ComServPac. Following military service, he graduated from Ohio University (Athens), with a business degree and pursued a career in graphic arts sales. This degree also allowed him to establish and operate Young's Music in Stow for 25 years. One of his crowning achievements was helping to found the current Kiwanis Club of Stow-Munroe Falls, becoming the group's first president and later a division lt. governor while earning several honors and awards. Gordon had a contagious zest for life, right up to the closing of the final chapter in his life. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn; daughter, Kathryn (David) Price; sons, Robert (Carol), Thomas (Cindy, deceased) and Steven (Stephanie); 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ruth; brother, Hewitt; daughter, Nancy Bryant; and first wife, Mary Ann. Family will receive friends at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, on Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Stow, 4880 Fishcreek Road, Stow 44224. Interment, Crown Hill Burial Park. Those who wish, may make a memorial donation in Gordon's name to the Kiwanis Club of Stow-Munroe Falls, P.O. Box 1875, Stow, OH 44224, or the Summit County Humane Society at https://www.facebook.com/summithumane/ (REDMON, STOW, 660-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2020