Gordon Haggard



GREEN -- Gordon Haggard, 70, passed away March 26, 2019. He was born in Akron and resided in Green for the past 28 years.



Gus was a 1966 graduate of Ellet High School going on to earn two degrees from the University of Akron in Education and Electronics Engineering. He retired from the USPS after 25 years of service. Gus loved flying and working on his airplanes, riding his motorcycle, contributing to his community and spending time with his family.



Preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Louise; he is survived by his daughter, Meghan Haggard; siblings, Nancy Haggard Davis (Bill Sentelik), Perry (Lisa) Haggard and David (Becky) Haggard; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services.



Fly high, Gus.



In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the EAA (Experimental Aviation Association).



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019