|
|
Gordon J. Seal
Gordon J. Seal, from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, born 7-10-30, died April 17, 2019.
Pre-deceased by parents, James R. Seal and Kathleen (Carr) Seal, he is survived by brother, John David Seal; children, Julie (Seal) Harmon (Rod), Michael Seal (Cathy), Jeff Seal (Georgina), Kathleen (Seal) Seminatore (Dion), and David Seal; grandchildren, Lisa Harmon, Kelly Harmon, Christopher Seal, Sam Seal, Cory Seal, Nicole Seal, Michael Seminatore, Tori Seal, and Mason Seal.
No calling hours, cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019