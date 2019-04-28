Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Seal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon J. Seal


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon J. Seal Obituary
Gordon J. Seal

Gordon J. Seal, from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, born 7-10-30, died April 17, 2019.

Pre-deceased by parents, James R. Seal and Kathleen (Carr) Seal, he is survived by brother, John David Seal; children, Julie (Seal) Harmon (Rod), Michael Seal (Cathy), Jeff Seal (Georgina), Kathleen (Seal) Seminatore (Dion), and David Seal; grandchildren, Lisa Harmon, Kelly Harmon, Christopher Seal, Sam Seal, Cory Seal, Nicole Seal, Michael Seminatore, Tori Seal, and Mason Seal.

No calling hours, cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.