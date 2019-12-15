|
|
Gordon L. Marlow, 86, passed away December 7, 2019. He was born January 14, 1933 in Asheville, North Carolina the son of the late John and Nannie Marlow. He served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Gordon retired after 33 years service as a machinist at Valve - Trol. He was a founding member of Community Baptist Church. He will always be remembered as a sweet, caring, and gentle man who would give you the shirt off his back to help. He had a good sense of humor and was always full of puns. Gordon also loved playing or watching baseball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Helen (Bacon) Marlow; daughters Deborah Price, and Mollie (Marty) Ballauer; grandchildren Jeremiah Price, Steven (Colleen) Walters, and Robert Charnovich; four great grandchildren; and close friend David Weber and family. Cremation has taken place. Military rites will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery (10175 Rawiga Road in Seville). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019