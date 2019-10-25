Home

Grace E. Olmstead Obituary
THEN AND NOW Grace E. "Beth" Olmstead, 72, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 West Thornton St. Akron, OH 44307. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service, Father Steve Brunousky, officiating. At a later date, a graveside service and interment will be held at St. Joseph's Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Cemetery in Newton Grove, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to 241 Calicoe Dr. Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
