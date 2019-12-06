|
|
) Grace Elizabeth Fisher, age 96, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center's Grayson County Hospital in Leitchfield, KY. She had just recently moved in October 2019 to live at The Bee Hive Assisted Living near daughter and son-in-law in Leitchfield KY. Previously, for over 68 years, she resided in the Firestone Park area of Akron, OH. Grace was born with twin brother Emerson J. Bable on 02 April 1923 in Cincinnati, OH to Elmira C. & E. Emerson Bable. She attended Catholic schools in grades K-8, then graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. Grace married Robert E. Fisher "Bob" on March 19, 1943 who served in the Army during WWII and then was employed by BF GOODRICH. After being a stay-at-home mom for their son, Robert E. Fisher Jr., and daughter, Deborah Ann Fisher, she worked at Polsky's Department Store and as cafeteria worker for Akron City Schools. After retirement, Bob and Grace traveled extensively around the country, lived in Mesa, AZ during several winters, and also completed many walks in Akron area parks collecting a shield for their walking sticks after each hike. Together they were members of the Firestone Park Methodist Church. She later returned to the Catholic faith; attending church at both St. John's and St. Paul's after widowed in 1997. She enjoyed square, round, and ballroom dancing with her husband and friends well up into her eighties. For several years she was an active member of a Red Hat Club chapter in Akron. She was also an excellent card player. Her passion for fashion and jewelry got attention everywhere she went! Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7th from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM with the funeral service following at 11:30 AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019