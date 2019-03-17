Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Wadsworth, OH
Grace Elizabeth Morton

Grace Elizabeth Morton Obituary
Grace Elizabeth Morton

(nee Blough)

WADSWORTH -- Grace Elizabeth Morton (nee Blough) after 94 years left this earth on March 12, 2019 in Akron, Ohio.

Chapel Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth, with Pastor Jeff Nelson officiating. Friends are invited to join the family for food and fellowship immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
