Grace Elizabeth Morton
(nee Blough)
WADSWORTH -- Grace Elizabeth Morton (nee Blough) after 94 years left this earth on March 12, 2019 in Akron, Ohio.
Chapel Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth, with Pastor Jeff Nelson officiating. Friends are invited to join the family for food and fellowship immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown, OH 44685.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019