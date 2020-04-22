|
TOGETHER AGAIN Grace "Jeanette" Hardy, the matriarch of our family, has been welcomed home by her Lord and Savior at the spry and spunky age of 96, on April 20, 2020. Waiting to greet her were her beloved husband, Bob and son, Jimmy, who have now been reunited with her. She was born in Akron, where she lived all her life. Always putting others first, she was a compassionate, and loving caregiver to many family members. She worked at Barberton Hospital for over 15 years as a cook, before retiring in 1993. She was faithful to "her" children at Voris Elementary school where she read to the kindergartener's for many years as part of the "Reading Angels." She will forever be known as one of God's strongest "Prayer Warriors." Jeanette was a member of First Evangelical Congregational Church for more than 65 years, where she served on the board, chair of the prayer committee and also the decorating committee. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 60 years, Bob; son, Jimmy; and many other loving family and friends. Jeanette was the last of 12 siblings. She is survived by her amazing caretakers who spent many countless hours making sure she was well taken care of, son, Robert F. Hardy II; loving daughter, Kim (whom she never considered a "daughter-in-law"); grandsons, Robert F. Hardy III, Scott Michael Hardy (fiancee, Pam) whom she so loved and was very proud of; great grandchildren, Rachael Alexandra Hardy, Anthony James Hardy, Robert F. Hardy IV, and Allison Jade Hardy. She also leaves behind her special niece, Teddie (Dick) of Lombardi, Ill.; as well as adopted kids, Darren and Bridget. Private services and burial will take place with Rev. Scott Carr officiating. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First E.C. Church, 369 E. Woodsdale Ave., Akron, OH 44301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020