|
|
THEN AND NOW Grace Jean Cordill (nee Yoak), passed away on February 13, 2020, at the age of 93 years. She was born in Akron, Ohio, to parents Briscoe and Orla Yoak and lived most of her life in Uniontown, attending Uniontown schools and graduating from high school in 1945. Grace worked at Goodyear, where she met her husband, Kenneth G. Cordill. After 53 years of happy marriage, Kenneth passed away in 2000. Grace was an avid gardener specializing in plate-size dahlias, tomatoes, and green peppers. She loved to read and travel. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 8487 in Mogadore. Grace is survived by brother, Harold Yoak and many nieces and nephews. Grace requested that there be no visitation or funeral services. She will be joining Kenneth at Greenlawn Cemetery in Uniontown, Ohio. Grace's care has been entrusted to Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020