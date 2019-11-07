|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Grace Mondi-Giorgio, 94, passed away suddenly on Nov. 5, 2019. Grace was born in Akron, OH and was a member of the Wednesday Niters, Birthday Club, Cassanesse Aux., and Dean Heights. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tony and son, David. She is survived by beloved husband, Leonard; children, Jim, Diane and Margaret; daughter-in-law, Dreama; step-daughter, Susan; step-son, Gary (Teresa); many precious grandchildren; and a host of friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Grace's final resting place will be Northlawn Memorial Gardens. NO CALLING HOURS AND NO FLOWERS. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Grace's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019