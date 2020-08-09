Granville Ray "Sonny" Sloan, age 77, of Akron passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Copley. He was born on June 5, 1943 in Akron to the late Granville O. and Verla Black Sloan. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sheila and brother, Max. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 27 years, Nancy (nee Stepisianos); children, Melissa Sloan, Brian Welch, Lisa (Jay) Stinson, and Steven Sloan; grandchildren, Amanda, Justin, Patrick, Jessica, Evan, Holly, and Nikolas; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ruby, Sallie Sloan, and Joyce Maione; brother, John; brother-in-law, Wayne; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Sonny never met a stranger, and couldn't go anywhere without finding a friend. He had a warm and jovial spirit, was quick to smile, and was quite ornery! Sonny had an incredible work ethic, retiring from 7-Up after 35 years. He loved his family to pieces, and would give you the shirt off of his back. Visitation will take place at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron on Thursday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service immediately following at noon. Due to current restrictions, family-only interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where the U.S. Army will honor Sonny's courageous service. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. To leave a message for Sonny's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
