Greg A. Gray, age 50 of Akron passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A lifelong Akron area resident, Greg was born on January 1, 1970 to the late Ted R. and Teri Kohut Gray. Greg will be dearly missed by his brother, Ted (Cheryl) Gray; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and special friends, Bianca Deverney and her daughter, Aubrey Tennant. Greg was a certified journeyman carpenter, and a 1988 graduate of Green High School. He was an avid and under par golfer, and loved fishing and boating. Greg enjoyed camping and being outdoors. He loved to make people laugh, and was a terrific son, brother and friend. Per Greg's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends may visit on Saturday, November 21 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. After the visitation, those attending will be encouraged to watch The Ohio State game in Greg's honor! To leave a message for Greg's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.