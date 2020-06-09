Greg A. Zaebst, 65, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Greg was born in Galion, Ohio on October 10, 1954 and graduated from Northmont High School in 1973. He earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in History from the University of Akron, and he also attended Wittenberg University. He worked for Alan Nace Co. and Home Depot. Greg was a superb carpenter and he enjoyed music; sharing his good voice as a member of the Ravenna Community Choir. He was "The Voice of the Explorers" for the Hudson High School Baseball Team for many years. In addition, he coached youth league baseball and basketball, as well as football for Hudson Middle School. Greg enjoyed the Cleveland Indians and was a diehard Browns fan. He directed religious plays at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Hudson, where he was also a member. Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Colley Zaebst. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Barbara DeYoung Zaebst; children, Susan (Christopher) Johnston and Andrew (Heidi) Zaebst; father and stepmother, George and Beckie Zaebst; step-son, Andrew Drabic; sisters, Diane Preston and Delene Zaebst; former wife, Debbie Zaebst; 14 nieces and nephews; and many other loved ones and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. COVID-19 Precautions will be in effect. Masks and Social Distancing are Required. Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)