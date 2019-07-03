Gregg Gertz



Gregg Gertz passed away July 1, 2019 at The Cleveland Clinic after suffering a massive heart attack. He was born July 19, 1961 in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in Criminal Justice in 1984.



Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Marv Gertz. He is survived by his sister, Dr. Audrey Gertz, and his Aunt Linda and Uncle Michael Jacobs. He is also survived by his cousins, Dr. Geoffery Engel, Faith (Dr. Dennis) Springer, Marc (Pam) Gertz, Marla Jacobs, Chad (Cori) Jacobs; many other loving second and third cousins. Additionally, Gregg will be missed by a multitude of cherished friends, most especially Jim Levin, his lifelong friend and confidante.



Two of Gregg's greatest passions were his work with the Akron Police Department and his enormous enthusiasm for the Cleveland Browns. These, along with his great zest for life and people, made him the kind, generous and loving person that we all adored.



Graveside services will be at Rose Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, July 3 at one o'clock. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , The Humane Society of the United States, or the Fraternal Order of Police.