Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Wadsworth United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Wadsworth United Methodist Church
195 Broad St.
Gregg Latta Townsend


1964 - 2019
Gregg Latta Townsend Obituary
Gregg Latta Townsend WADSWORTH -- Gregg Latta Townsend, 54, passed away suddenly Sept. 16 in his hometown of Wadsworth, Ohio. With a love of the outdoors and an even greater love for his family, Gregg will be remembered for the way he filled a room with his presence while also filling those around him with joy and a smile. Born Nov. 18, 1964, he graduated from Wadsworth High School where he excelled in many sports, eventually attaining selection to the Wadsworth Sports Hall of Fame. At the University of Akron, Gregg earned a bachelor's degree in 1988 and was an offensive guard and captain for the Zips football team. With a work career in various sales capacities, he spent the past 14 years with OSG USA, Inc. in machinery industry sales. He was an active member of the Wadsworth United Methodist Church and volunteered with Troop 402, Pack 3402 and the Great Trail Council - where he served as a troop leader, instructor for BSA Wood Badge leadership training, an amazing chef at many camp-outs, and generally in too many roles to mention. Gregg will be dearly missed by his wife, Jennifer (Schultz), and children, Kyle and Emily. He is also survived by his parents, Paul and Ruth Ann Townsend, father / mother-in-law Charlie and Kathy Schultz, sisters Ann O'Neill (Mike) and Shelly Davis (Jim). His happy outlook and fun- loving personality will be missed by nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and innumerable friends. Special love and his booming voice continue to go out to the countless youths and adults he touched in his years of Scouting - and whom he also considered as family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Troop 402 or Pack 3402, 195 Broad St., Wadsworth, OH 44281; or to Great Trail Council Friends of Scouting, 4500 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224 (Memo line: In memory of Gregg Townsend). Calling hours are 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm Friday, Sept. 20, at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday at Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad St. Beginning at 10 am, there will be a time of viewing and meeting with the family. Interment will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
