Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeLuca's Pizza Pub
3700 Massillon Road
Uniontown, OH
Gregory A. Griffin


1955 - 2020
Gregory A. Griffin Obituary
Greg Griffin, 64, passed away suddenly January 30, 2020. He was born October 22, 1955 in Akron to the late Clifford and Mae (nee Buck) Griffin. After graduating from Coventry High School, he relocated to Las Vegas to start his career in the casino industry. He continued his career in California to the highest level of casino management. Being selected to help develop and construct one of Korea's first casinos was one of his proudest accomplishments. Greg was a loving son, brother, and uncle and NO ONE loved more than Gregory. His love of animals was known to everyone who met him. Greg is survived by his sister, Becky (Joe) Ceniceros; brother, Roger (Julie); nephews, Eric (Claudia), Max and Seve Greg; nieces, Sarah (Travis) and Michele; the best dog ever, Sandy; lifelong friends, Bruce and Doris Guyton; as well as many other loving family and friends. Per Greg's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3 to 6 P.M. at DeLuca's Pizza Pub, 3700 Massillon Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Greg's name to One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313. Greg was adamant that no one shed a tear upon his passing, because he lived his life to the fullest. Sorry, brother, but we failed that part! To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
