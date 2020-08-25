Gregory Allen Harris passed away August 18, 2020 at Western Reserve Hospital. He was a lifetime resident of the Akron community. Greg is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Mack; brother, James (Delores) of Akron; four grandchildren and special friend, Shelley Mack. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Avenue. Friends may call at the Chapel on Thursday, from 12 noon until time of the service. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.