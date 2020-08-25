1/1
Gregory Allen Harris
{ "" }
Gregory Allen Harris passed away August 18, 2020 at Western Reserve Hospital. He was a lifetime resident of the Akron community. Greg is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Mack; brother, James (Delores) of Akron; four grandchildren and special friend, Shelley Mack. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Avenue. Friends may call at the Chapel on Thursday, from 12 noon until time of the service. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
AUG
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
