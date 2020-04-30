|
|
Greg Young, age 61, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020. Greg was born in Akron and lived in Ohio most of his life. He graduated from Kenmore High School and served in the U.S. Army. Greg was employed by Hillandale Farms for three years and was a member of Springfield Church of the Brethren. He was a die-hard New York Yankees fan and enjoyed fishing at John's house and Mogadore Reservoir. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his in-laws, grandparents and brother, Greg. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Libby; son, Todd R. (Susan M.) Hawkins; daughters, Megan M. (Michael D.) Epling and Aundrea J. Williams; grandchildren, Matthew A. Williams, Taylr E. Williams and Todd R. Hawkins Jr.; great-granddaughter, Daisey M. Williams; parents, Doran Young and Patricia Timblin; two brothers; and one sister. Private funeral services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Pastor Greg Partridge officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Mogadore VFW Post 8487 at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. The family suggests memorials to the at: . (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2020