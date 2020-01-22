Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Gregory David Enlow


1971 - 2020
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Gregory Enlow, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born in Cleveland, OH on April 1, 1971 to David & Kathleen Enlow, Greg grew up in Cuyahoga Falls and most recently lived in Macedonia. Greg loved Batman & Robin, he loved watching cartoons, going to McDonalds, and having a Coke. His smile was infectious and could light up a room. Preceded in death by his father, David, Greg is survived by his mother, Kathleen Enlow; brother, Jeff Enlow; as well as numerous cousins. He also leaves behind many dear friends at his group home in Macedonia, where he had lived for two years. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at New Leaf for all of the love and compassion shown to Greg during his time with them. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. Private interment will take place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Greg's memory to the Autism Society of Greater Akron, 703 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44311 or by visiting www.autismakron.org (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
