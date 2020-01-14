|
Gregory Edward Cummings, 57, of New Franklin, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Greg enjoyed taking rides on his Harley and watching all things NASCAR. With his wife, Shelia, he loved hosting their friends for a day of backyard barbeque and swimming in the pool. He enjoyed all things sunny and outdoors. Greg was a loving and genuine husband, father, and friend to many. Greg was born in Akron, Ohio to Bill and Rose (Pivar) Cummings on December 5, 1962. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Rose Cummings; sister, Debbie Cummings; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Weber. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 40 years, Shelia Cummings; sons, Brandon (Elyse) Cummings, Brent (Jessi) Cummings; brother, Jeff (Sue) Cummings; sister-in-law, Renee (Lou) McElhaney; and many other loving family and friends. A private memorial service will be held for his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Portage Lakes Fraternal Order of Eagles at 5899 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 for a scholarship that will benefit a college student. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020