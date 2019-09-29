Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
Gregory John Thomas Obituary
Gregory John Thomas Gregory John Thomas, 65, made his final transition "home" September 27, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Roseville, MI Nov. 17, 1953 to Ernest and Blanche Maguet Thomas, he had worked in automotive sales and later in automotive transportation. He had a love of muscle cars (both owning and restoring), animals (that's how he met Vicki) and travel (especially to National Parks). Preceded in death by his parents and uncle, Leo Maguet; he is survived by his wife of forty years, Vicki Lynn Thomas; and many dear friends. "When my life is over, I'm going to stand before the Father, but the Sisters of the Sun are going to rock me on the water." Jackson Browne Services will be held 2 p.m. WEDNESDAY, at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Chaplain Shannon Blower officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from Noon until the service begins at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60663. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
