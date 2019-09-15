Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bath UCC Church
3980 W. Bath Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory L. Watson


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory L. Watson Obituary
Gregory L. Watson Gregory L. Watson, 65, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2019. Greg was born December 1, 1953. He graduated from Revere High School in 1972, then from The University of Akron, where he majored in business. After graduation he moved to Pittsburgh to pursue a job. Greg was preceded in death by wife, Kathee; sister, Patricia Gajewski; father, D'Arle Watson; and stepfather, Richard Winland. Greg is survived by son, Peter; mother, Ann Winland; brother, Robert Watson (Sonya), stepsisters, Suzanne Winland (Ian McIntyre), and Abby Winland Hillman (Bill); plus many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Bath UCC Church, 3980 W. Bath Rd., on Friday, October 4 at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the or to Bath UCC Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.