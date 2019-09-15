|
|
Gregory L. Watson Gregory L. Watson, 65, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2019. Greg was born December 1, 1953. He graduated from Revere High School in 1972, then from The University of Akron, where he majored in business. After graduation he moved to Pittsburgh to pursue a job. Greg was preceded in death by wife, Kathee; sister, Patricia Gajewski; father, D'Arle Watson; and stepfather, Richard Winland. Greg is survived by son, Peter; mother, Ann Winland; brother, Robert Watson (Sonya), stepsisters, Suzanne Winland (Ian McIntyre), and Abby Winland Hillman (Bill); plus many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Bath UCC Church, 3980 W. Bath Rd., on Friday, October 4 at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the or to Bath UCC Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29, 2019