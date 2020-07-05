Gregory Lee North, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away on April 22, 2020. Since 2013 he fought a courageous battle with Leukemia, but beat it after receiving a bone marrow transplant in the fall. On his last hospital stay he was diagnosed with Covid-19, which ultimately took him from us. He was born December 9, 1968 in Akron, Ohio. He was raised in Norton, Ohio and graduated from Norton High School in 1987, where he wrestled and played football. He attended Northwestern Automotive College and began his career in the automotive industry. He worked at Star Chevrolet, Burt Greenwald and Fred Martin, Tony Perry and Serpentini of Orville. He met the love of his life, Dana, at Star Chevrolet and married in 1995. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Megan and Michael. A cornerstone in his life was coaching various sports, especially wrestling for Wadsworth youth. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends over a home-cooked meal or at a favorite restaurant. He was always willing to help someone in need. He loved animals, kids and the great outdoors. One of Greg's mantras was "Norths Never Quit". He exemplified that saying until the very end. Greg is survived by his wife, Dana and their two children, Megan and Michael; mother, Carolyn Spencer; sister, Robin (Danny) Thomas; mother-in-law, Chris (John) Dyarmett; father-in-law, Al (Cathy) Rolland; brothers-in-law, Albert (Valerie) Rolland, Sean (Kerri) Sabolesky, and Kevin (Candy) Rolland; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald North. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wadsworth Eagles, 9953 Rittman Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to their GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-north
. Some proceeds will start a scholarship in Greg's name. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
. (330-825-8700)