Gregory Lee Williams, 31, a lifetime resident of Akron, OH, departed this life expectantly on June 5, 2020.Gregory loved his family and was a devoted father to his children.Gregory leaves to cherish his loving memory, his four children, Italy, Gregory, Jr., Cartel and Ayianna; father, Perry (Lisa) Clark; mother, Tracy Williams; brothers, Danna, Perry, Anthonie and Rickey Williams; sister, Taresa Williams; significant other, Cherelle Watson; sister-in-love, Courtney Shadie; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be from 10 A.M until 12:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13 at New Millennium Baptist Church, 541 Brown Street, Akron, OH 44306, masks are mandatory for entry. Private Services will be held for the family. Condolences may be sent to 939 Amelia Ave., Akron, OH 44302.