Gregory Lee Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Lee Williams, 31, a lifetime resident of Akron, OH, departed this life expectantly on June 5, 2020.
Gregory loved his family and was a devoted father to his children.
Gregory leaves to cherish his loving memory, his four children, Italy, Gregory, Jr., Cartel and Ayianna; father, Perry (Lisa) Clark; mother, Tracy Williams; brothers, Danna, Perry, Anthonie and Rickey Williams; sister, Taresa Williams; significant other, Cherelle Watson; sister-in-love, Courtney Shadie; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 A.M until 12:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13 at New Millennium Baptist Church, 541 Brown Street, Akron, OH 44306, masks are mandatory for entry. Private Services will be held for the family. Condolences may be sent to 939 Amelia Ave., Akron, OH 44302.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Millennium Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
can remember seeing him make years ago with his siblings, his dad whos been a Friend of mine for 53 years and I am so sorry for everyones great loss and pain! My Family and I are Praying for you all.
Donald & Toni Manes
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved