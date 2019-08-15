|
|
Gregory M. Blase Gregory Matthew Blase, age 69, passed away August 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife Marta (Danilczyk), of Peninsula, Ohio; siblings: Kevin Blase (Mary Lyn), Phyllis Overmann (the late John) and Brendan Blase of Cincinnati, Ohio, Hollis Cottrell (Cyrus) of Delaware, Ohio, and Celeste Blase (James Tuvin) of Columbia, Md. He is predeceased in the death by his parents Charles S. Blase and Mary Louise (Muething) Blase of Cincinnati, Ohio. Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD. (OH RT 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION ON SATURDAY FROM 1-3 P.M. Greg's funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested in his name to the Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264 or online at https://tinyurl.com/yymd8xuf.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019