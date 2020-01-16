|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Gregory M. Hack, 43, passed away December 27, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio, raised in Macedonia, and currently resided in Cuyahoga Falls. Greg was a 1995 graduate of Nordonia High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. He had worked for Summit County Job and Family Services for many years. Greg was an avid sports fan his entire life and enjoyed lifting weights. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Steciow. He is survived by his parents, Louise and Timothy Hack; grandfather, Stephen Steciow; his brother, Jason (Michelle); stepbrothers, Brian, Paul (Tabitha), and Andrew (Kristi); and his nieces and nephews, Carmella, Vincent, Ashley, Tyler, Brady, Katie, and Blake. Greg will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends. Visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Parish, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278; followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . To send condolences or memories, please visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020