Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Parish
73 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Parish
73 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Hack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory M. Hack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory M. Hack Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Gregory M. Hack, 43, passed away December 27, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio, raised in Macedonia, and currently resided in Cuyahoga Falls. Greg was a 1995 graduate of Nordonia High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. He had worked for Summit County Job and Family Services for many years. Greg was an avid sports fan his entire life and enjoyed lifting weights. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Steciow. He is survived by his parents, Louise and Timothy Hack; grandfather, Stephen Steciow; his brother, Jason (Michelle); stepbrothers, Brian, Paul (Tabitha), and Andrew (Kristi); and his nieces and nephews, Carmella, Vincent, Ashley, Tyler, Brady, Katie, and Blake. Greg will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends. Visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Parish, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278; followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . To send condolences or memories, please visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now