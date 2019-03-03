Home

Gregory Michael Vakaro, 50, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2019.

Greg graduated from East High School and the Orlando School of Art for Graphic Art & Design. He was employed in the construction industry. Greg enjoyed music, playing guitar, art and hanging out with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Geneva Vakaro; step-father, Paige Conley.

He is survived by his father, Larry Ganns; mother, Victoria Vakaro; aunt, Brenda Vakaro; daughter, Nikole Grof; son, Vance; grandson, Matthew Paige; special friends, John Glass and Linda Baldwin.

A memorial will be held in the spring.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
