Gregory S. Jacobs Sr. Obituary
Gregory S. Jacobs Sr., 67, of Akron, OH, passed away on April 8, 2020, after a long battle with illness. Gregory was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence (Fannie) Jacobs and Lillian (Charles) Tucker; brothers, George and Leonard Jacobs. Greg is survived by his children, Monique, Greg (Earlene), George (Cari), Mark, Dorothy (Ron); siblings, Mailan (Dennis) Fain, Lisa (Anthony) Taylor, Lorraine Jacobs, Shawntae Julie, Tasha Tucker, Larry, William Jacobs, Gentile Dunn, Curtis (Cathy) Jacobs, Larry Jacobs Andre (Clarrissa) Andrews, Dewayne,- Lawrence Jacobs Jr., Eric, and Tyrone Jacobs, as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Private services will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
