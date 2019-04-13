Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Gregory Scott Wilson


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Scott Wilson Obituary
Gregory Scott Wilson

Gregory Scott Wilson, born September 12, 1957, passed away unexpectedly April 9, 2019. Greg was preceded in death by his father, George E. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cindy; his mother, Charlene; sisters, Reni and Georganne; brother, Steve; nieces and nephews, John Bellotti, Maria Tiegs, Steven, Kevin and Marissa Wilson, Thomas and Jamie Krill, Kelly (Tommie) LaRose, Van (Beth) and Kaylie (Jack) West, and their families. He will be fondly remembered by sisters-in-law, Sherry (Dave) Vassel, Susie (Rich) West, Lynn (Nick) Hoaja, and Elizabeth Wilson.

Greg currently worked for American Roadway Logistics. For 30 years prior to that, he worked for the Summit County Engineer.

Greg loved the outdoors, his animals, camping, golfing, boating, fishing and snow skiing. He could fix anything and had a ton of friends and was loved by many. Greg will go down in worldwide history as the inventor of The Coordinator.

There will be a Celebration of Life.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
